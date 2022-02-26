Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
Feb 26, 2022
Madhuri Dixit's cape-style jackets
Floral fun
Cape jackets are not only fun but are also surprisingly versatile, proves Madhuri Dixit as she wears a black floral jumpsuit with a matching flowy cape jacket
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Acing the spring fashion in style, she went for a floral crop top and red asymmetric skirt set that came with a floor-grazing jacket
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Modern-day enchantress
The actress often likes to mix contemporary and traditional styles like this red floral cape teamed with an embroidered crop top and voluminous sharara pants
Resplendent in red
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
We feel Madhuri is living in florals lately as she goes for a yellow floral printed sharara set that came with a matching floor-length jacket
Sunshine hue
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Take cues from diva on how to nail a perfect date-night look by opting for a black floral printed co-ord set featuring a bralette, palazzo pants, and a breezy cape
Date night look
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looks every bit stunning in this black saree paired with a velvet blouse and short cape jacket
Breathtakingly in black
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Looking graceful as ever, Madhuri wore a multi-hued floral embroidered top and cape set, layered over with a sheer cape
Gorgeous
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Tired of traditional outfits? Go for this fusion look featuring a black sleeveless, intricately embroidered cape with a high-low hemline, paired with matching cigarette pants
Fusion fashion
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Jazz up your look by slipping into a shimmery oxblood midi dress layered over with a wine-hued long jacket
Party vibes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri wore an olive-green shirt with a maroon skirt bearing a golden design and finished off the look with a navy blue cape sleeve jacket
Indo-western style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
