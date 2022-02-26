Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

Feb 26, 2022

Madhuri Dixit's cape-style jackets

Heading 3

Floral fun

Cape jackets are not only fun but are also surprisingly versatile, proves Madhuri Dixit as she wears a black floral jumpsuit with a matching flowy cape jacket

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Acing the spring fashion in style, she went for a floral crop top and red asymmetric skirt set that came with a floor-grazing jacket

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Modern-day enchantress

The actress often likes to mix contemporary and traditional styles like this red floral cape teamed with an embroidered crop top and voluminous sharara pants

Resplendent in red

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

We feel Madhuri is living in florals lately as she goes for a yellow floral printed sharara set that came with a matching floor-length jacket

Sunshine hue

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Take cues from diva on how to nail a perfect date-night look by opting for a black floral printed co-ord set featuring a bralette, palazzo pants, and a breezy cape

Date night look

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looks every bit stunning in this black saree paired with a velvet blouse and short cape jacket

Breathtakingly in black

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Looking graceful as ever, Madhuri wore a multi-hued floral embroidered top and cape set, layered over with a sheer cape

Gorgeous

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Tired of traditional outfits? Go for this fusion look featuring a black sleeveless, intricately embroidered cape with a high-low hemline, paired with matching cigarette pants

Fusion fashion

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Jazz up your look by slipping into a shimmery oxblood midi dress layered over with a wine-hued long jacket

Party vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri wore an olive-green shirt with a maroon skirt bearing a golden design and finished off the look with a navy blue cape sleeve jacket

Indo-western style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Click Here