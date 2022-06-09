Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit's chic style moments

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

When it comes to ethnic dressing, Madhuri Dixit ticks all the boxes, but here she took us by surprise in this pink and white sleeveless printed blazer and pant set

Poise and charm

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

We have come to believe that the actress can ace every outfit with utmost perfection, for instance, this multicolored sequin flared pants and black shirt with cape-sleeves

Incredible!

Photo: Ajay Kadam

The Dhak Dhak girl looks glorious in a sleeveless yellow, dramatic floor-sweeping gown

Mellow in yellow

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She rocked the monochrome trend in this by donning a green rolled-up shirt, waistcoat and loose-fit trousers

Monochrome mania

Madhuri gives a feminine spin to power dressing in this violet and black floral print pantsuit styled with a black shirt

Fun yet sophisticated

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She rarely opts for a casual-chic look, but when she does, she always hits the right sartorial notes, like this white cropped jacket, sleeveless floral top and high-rise trousers

Super-chic look

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Looking pretty in a blush pink mesh top bearing shimmery patterns worn along with flared pleated pants

Pretty in pink

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva never misses a beat and serves an uber-glam look in a strapless sequin dress with feathered detail at the neck and hemline styled along with a mini belt

Sizzling in black

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Next, she went for a red A-line dress, a form-fitting dress with an off-beat shoulder pad detail

Ravishing in red

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lastly, she made our hearts swoon in this strappy black vegan leather midi dress with a corsetted bodice

Bombshell look

