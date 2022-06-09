Heading 3
Madhuri Dixit's chic style moments
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
When it comes to ethnic dressing, Madhuri Dixit ticks all the boxes, but here she took us by surprise in this pink and white sleeveless printed blazer and pant set
Poise and charm
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
We have come to believe that the actress can ace every outfit with utmost perfection, for instance, this multicolored sequin flared pants and black shirt with cape-sleeves
Incredible!
Photo: Ajay Kadam
The Dhak Dhak girl looks glorious in a sleeveless yellow, dramatic floor-sweeping gown
Mellow in yellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She rocked the monochrome trend in this by donning a green rolled-up shirt, waistcoat and loose-fit trousers
Monochrome mania
Madhuri gives a feminine spin to power dressing in this violet and black floral print pantsuit styled with a black shirt
Fun yet sophisticated
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She rarely opts for a casual-chic look, but when she does, she always hits the right sartorial notes, like this white cropped jacket, sleeveless floral top and high-rise trousers
Super-chic look
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Looking pretty in a blush pink mesh top bearing shimmery patterns worn along with flared pleated pants
Pretty in pink
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva never misses a beat and serves an uber-glam look in a strapless sequin dress with feathered detail at the neck and hemline styled along with a mini belt
Sizzling in black
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Next, she went for a red A-line dress, a form-fitting dress with an off-beat shoulder pad detail
Ravishing in red
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lastly, she made our hearts swoon in this strappy black vegan leather midi dress with a corsetted bodice
Bombshell look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with ethnics