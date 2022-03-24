Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 24, 2022

Madhuri Dixit's desi hairstyles

Side-parted open hair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's side-parted, open tresses in soft waves looks classy and glamorous at the same time

The graceful star strikes a captivating traditional look in this bouffant-style, messy-loose, braided hairdo

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bouffant-style braid

Traditional yet trendsetting, a messy bun is a look fit for all occasions

Messy bun

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She clips a few strands from the centre at the back of the hair and allows the rest of the hair to flow freely

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Swept-back style

Low ponytail

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri tied down her in a low ponytail and added a feathery pink and white pleated hair accessory to add drama

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Braids brew the old-world charm and go well with ethnic attires, here she went for a side-parted, messy braid hairdo and looked wow

Messy twist side braid

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Leave your tresses open without taking the attention off your beautiful face with a half-up and half-down hairstyle

Half-up,half-down 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

This is everyone's favourite updo, so is Madhuri. A sleek, middle-parted bun adorned with gajra always makes a statement

Middle-parted bun

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress went for a side-parted, wavy hairdo with a skinny braid on either side

Side-braids

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lastly, she looks heart-stopping beautiful in this centre-parted wavy locks

Centre-parted waves

