JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 24, 2022
Madhuri Dixit's desi hairstyles
Side-parted open hair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit's side-parted, open tresses in soft waves looks classy and glamorous at the same time
The graceful star strikes a captivating traditional look in this bouffant-style, messy-loose, braided hairdo
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bouffant-style braid
Traditional yet trendsetting, a messy bun is a look fit for all occasions
Messy bun
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She clips a few strands from the centre at the back of the hair and allows the rest of the hair to flow freely
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Swept-back style
Low ponytail
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri tied down her in a low ponytail and added a feathery pink and white pleated hair accessory to add drama
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Braids brew the old-world charm and go well with ethnic attires, here she went for a side-parted, messy braid hairdo and looked wow
Messy twist side braid
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Leave your tresses open without taking the attention off your beautiful face with a half-up and half-down hairstyle
Half-up,half-down
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
This is everyone's favourite updo, so is Madhuri. A sleek, middle-parted bun adorned with gajra always makes a statement
Middle-parted bun
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress went for a side-parted, wavy hairdo with a skinny braid on either side
Side-braids
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lastly, she looks heart-stopping beautiful in this centre-parted wavy locks
Centre-parted waves
