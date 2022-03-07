BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 07, 2022

Madhuri Dixit's everyday makeup routine

Heading 3

Minimal makeup

When it comes to makeup, Madhuri Dixit, the raving beauty follows the less is more mantra

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She preps up her skin by applying moisturiser in gentle, upward strokes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Moisturiser

Next, she uses a hydrating eye cream to get rid of puffy eyes and even when she wants to fake a full night's rest

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For under eyes

To hide the discolouration under the eyes, Madhuri applies tiny spots of concealer and blends it using a medium-sized brush from inwards to outwards

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Concealer

For a smoother and luminous look, she takes around two pumps of foundation and applies it by dotting it over her face and neck

Base

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

To get glorious results and that skin-like effect, the actress believes it's important to blend in products seamlessly

Blending is the key

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Next, to set her makeup, Madhuri uses a translucent powder that also lends her skin a soft glow

Translucent powder

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She uses a spoolie to groom her brows and then fills in the gaps with an eyebrow powder

Brows

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress loves to keep her eye makeup subtle, for that she uses a brown eyeshadow over her crease and tightens her eyes with a brown liner

Eyes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

For a soft and more natural look, she smudges the liner using a soft brush and repeats the same process for her lower lash line

Natural effect

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri accentuates her eyes by using an eyelash curler and then follows it up with mascara, by applying it from base to top on the lashes

Lash game

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lastly, to give a glowy flush to her skin, she sweeps off a light pink blush over the apples of her cheeks and ties the look with a nude pink lip colour

Final steps

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Style black outfits like Ananya Panday

Click Here