BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 07, 2022
Madhuri Dixit's everyday makeup routine
Minimal makeup
When it comes to makeup, Madhuri Dixit, the raving beauty follows the less is more mantra
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She preps up her skin by applying moisturiser in gentle, upward strokes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Moisturiser
Next, she uses a hydrating eye cream to get rid of puffy eyes and even when she wants to fake a full night's rest
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For under eyes
To hide the discolouration under the eyes, Madhuri applies tiny spots of concealer and blends it using a medium-sized brush from inwards to outwards
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Concealer
For a smoother and luminous look, she takes around two pumps of foundation and applies it by dotting it over her face and neck
Base
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
To get glorious results and that skin-like effect, the actress believes it's important to blend in products seamlessly
Blending is the key
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Next, to set her makeup, Madhuri uses a translucent powder that also lends her skin a soft glow
Translucent powder
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She uses a spoolie to groom her brows and then fills in the gaps with an eyebrow powder
Brows
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress loves to keep her eye makeup subtle, for that she uses a brown eyeshadow over her crease and tightens her eyes with a brown liner
Eyes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
For a soft and more natural look, she smudges the liner using a soft brush and repeats the same process for her lower lash line
Natural effect
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri accentuates her eyes by using an eyelash curler and then follows it up with mascara, by applying it from base to top on the lashes
Lash game
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lastly, to give a glowy flush to her skin, she sweeps off a light pink blush over the apples of her cheeks and ties the look with a nude pink lip colour
Final steps
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
