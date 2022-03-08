Fashion

MAR 08, 2022

Madhuri Dixit's gorgeous floral outfits

Magical!

Madhuri Dixit epitomises summer blooms in this cobalt blue, sleeveless gown adorned with multi-coloured floral embroidery

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looks like a spring dream in this U-neckline crop top styled with a cape-like jacket with floral prints and a red draped skirt

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Indo-western look

Looking absolutely royal, the diva wore a purple, velvet saree festooned with guldavari patterns and paired with a matching sleeveless blouse

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Epitome of grace

Madhuri feels florals are just not contained to ethnic outfits and they look equally pretty in modish attires like this black-printed jumpsuit and cape jacket

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Modern and gorgeous

The beauty wore a bustier top with red floral high-waisted, voluminous sharara pants and a floral-length cape with replete prints

Resplendent in red

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She paints an elegant picture in this wine-hued Benarasi silk saree featuring gold floral motifs styled with a strappy golden blouse

Exudes elegance

Video: Pinkvilla

Isn't she a sheer delight in six yards of elegance? This time she went for a wine-hued floral saree bedecked with sequin work and paired it with a sequin blouse

Dazzling diva

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Or can we just say it, she is unbeatable in her saree game, as in this blue organza-silk saree with multi-coloured embroidery and ivory bustier blouse

Breathataking blue

Video: Pinkvilla

Proving she totally nails ethnic fashion, Madhuri wore a dreamy white floral lehenga with a sleeveless choli and a sheer dupatta

Wonderful in white

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress is surely a cut above the rest in traditional outfits, here she went for a yellow floral sharara, matching crop top and cape

Floral sharara

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

