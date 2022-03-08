Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 08, 2022
Madhuri Dixit's gorgeous floral outfits
Heading 3
Magical!
Madhuri Dixit epitomises summer blooms in this cobalt blue, sleeveless gown adorned with multi-coloured floral embroidery
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looks like a spring dream in this U-neckline crop top styled with a cape-like jacket with floral prints and a red draped skirt
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Indo-western look
Looking absolutely royal, the diva wore a purple, velvet saree festooned with guldavari patterns and paired with a matching sleeveless blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Epitome of grace
Madhuri feels florals are just not contained to ethnic outfits and they look equally pretty in modish attires like this black-printed jumpsuit and cape jacket
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Modern and gorgeous
The beauty wore a bustier top with red floral high-waisted, voluminous sharara pants and a floral-length cape with replete prints
Resplendent in red
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She paints an elegant picture in this wine-hued Benarasi silk saree featuring gold floral motifs styled with a strappy golden blouse
Exudes elegance
Video: Pinkvilla
Isn't she a sheer delight in six yards of elegance? This time she went for a wine-hued floral saree bedecked with sequin work and paired it with a sequin blouse
Dazzling diva
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Or can we just say it, she is unbeatable in her saree game, as in this blue organza-silk saree with multi-coloured embroidery and ivory bustier blouse
Breathataking blue
Video: Pinkvilla
Proving she totally nails ethnic fashion, Madhuri wore a dreamy white floral lehenga with a sleeveless choli and a sheer dupatta
Wonderful in white
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress is surely a cut above the rest in traditional outfits, here she went for a yellow floral sharara, matching crop top and cape
Floral sharara
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde’s playful tops