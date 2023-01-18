Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga moments
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Devdas actress is a sight to behold in this ivory lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock
Resplendent
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She had an ultra-glam lehenga moment in this embellished navy blue set by Ridhi Mehra
Stunning Superstar
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her bright green lehenga ladened with colourful floral details is dreamy and envy-inducing
Floral Galore
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She aced another bright lehenga look in this blue ensemble bedecked with dainty prints in shades of pink, red, orange, and green
Bright Blues
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva looks stunning in a floral-print lehenga and some statement jewellery pieces
Yellow Haze
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri’s contemporary, colourful, and lustrous lehenga is perfect for a friend’s wedding
Contemporary Pieces
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She adds the right amount of glamour in a dark sparkly green lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Glam
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She rocked an embroidered jacket-style choli and a tie-dye lehenga with effortless ease
Trendy
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She serves a magical lehenga moment in this lavender-hued ensemble with white threadwork all over it
Ethereal
