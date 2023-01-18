Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga moments

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Devdas actress is a sight to behold in this ivory lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock

Resplendent

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She had an ultra-glam lehenga moment in this embellished navy blue set by Ridhi Mehra 

Stunning Superstar

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her bright green lehenga ladened with colourful floral details is dreamy and envy-inducing 

Floral Galore

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She aced another bright lehenga look in this blue ensemble bedecked with dainty prints in shades of pink, red, orange, and green

Bright Blues 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva looks stunning in a floral-print lehenga and some statement jewellery pieces

Yellow Haze

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri’s contemporary, colourful, and lustrous lehenga is perfect for a friend’s wedding 

Contemporary Pieces

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She adds the right amount of glamour in a dark sparkly green lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Glam

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She rocked an embroidered jacket-style choli and a tie-dye lehenga with effortless ease

Trendy

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She serves a magical lehenga moment in this lavender-hued ensemble with white threadwork all over it

Ethereal

