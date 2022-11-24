Madhuri Dixit’s
love for ethnics
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a vibrant saree that included hues of mustard, red, and purple, by Gaurang Shah.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The pastel pink Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set adorned with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs gave her a dreamy look.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She dazzled in a bright yellow lehenga embroidered set designed by Label Anushree.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Giving a colorful touch to this all-white look, she added a striking double-breasted blazer that had floral prints in multiple hues.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her glam retro look in a bright red polka-dot saree and an embroidered puff-sleeved blouse was definitely a winner!
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star looked splendid in a bright green lehenga that was studded with colourful floral details.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She brought the ethnic shine and glamour in a bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She channeled her inner princess in a gorgeous blue semi-western gown with intricate floral embroidery in multicolored threads.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Draped in a fashionable pre-draped and pleated saree in candy colours, this ensemble looked flawless on her!
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her vibrant look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featured a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket has us hooked!
