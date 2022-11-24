Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit’s
love for ethnics 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a vibrant saree that included hues of mustard, red, and purple, by Gaurang Shah.

Looking stunning

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The pastel pink Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set adorned with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs gave her a dreamy look.

Floral galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She dazzled in a bright yellow lehenga embroidered set designed by Label Anushree.

Yellow mellow

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Giving a colorful touch to this all-white look, she added a striking double-breasted blazer that had floral prints in multiple hues. 

Colorful vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her glam retro look in a bright red polka-dot saree and an embroidered puff-sleeved blouse was definitely a winner!

Ready in red 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game star looked splendid in a bright green lehenga that was studded with colourful floral details.

Serene Green

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She brought the ethnic shine and glamour in a bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali. 

Orange Spice

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She channeled her inner princess in a gorgeous blue semi-western gown with intricate floral embroidery in multicolored threads. 

Princess Vibes 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Draped in a fashionable pre-draped and pleated saree in candy colours, this ensemble looked flawless on her!

Draped in fashion

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her vibrant look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featured a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket has us hooked!

Indo-Western Style 

