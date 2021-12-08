Madhuri Dixit’s luxe jewellery collection
Stunning heart-shaped earrings
Madhuri Dixit has one of the most versatile collections when it comes to exquisite pieces like these heart-shaped earrings
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Captivates the eye
It's a dazzling affair when the diva opts for a diamond necklace with matching accessories
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Chandelier style earrings
These three-tiered earrings beautified in pink and gold tones,lend a royal touch
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Marathi Mulgi
Looking like a perfect Marathi Mulgi in this Peshwai Nath worn with golden beaded ornaments
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Victorian-style earrings
The beauty wore elaborate earrings adorned with green gemstones and complementary bangles
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Floral design earrings
Madhuri has lost her heart to floral designed earrings dripping with gemstones
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Heavy jewels
On the days when you truly want to stand out, wear a heavy choker necklace like Madhuri
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Add a glint of fun to your attire by donning drop earrings like the star
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Sapphire and diamond earrings
Striking hoops
For the perfect cocktail party look wear Madhuri-style diamond-studded hoop earrings
Video: Pinkvilla
Mesmeric diamonds
For a full-proof way to make an impression, embrace this polki diamond necklace set
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Charming chandbalis
Madhuri oozes beauty in these encrusted chaandbalis decked with pearl and light blue drops
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
