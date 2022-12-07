Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit’s
most glam looks

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Pristine white 

The Maja Ma star looked alluring as she sizzled in a white embellished saree, from the collection of Falguni and Shane Peacock

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She was on fire as she posed in a blue embroidered lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna and styled with gold jewellery

Boho chic

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock complete with an embellished border and matching blouse

Ivory beauty 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a vibrant saree that included hues of mustard, red, and purple, by Gaurang Shah

Looking stunning

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The pastel pink Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set adorned with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs gave her a dreamy look

Floral galore

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

In a deep blue lehenga with floral embroidery and beadwork, Madhuri donned a matching dupatta and accessorized with earrings and bangles

Floral blues 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She brought the ethnic shine and glamour in a bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali 

Orange Spice

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Her vibrant look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featured a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket has us hooked!

Indo-Western Style 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She chose a mustard yellow lehenga with floral prints and an embellished border dupatta from the house of Prints by Radhika

Yellow mellow 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Oozing elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings the actress looked stunning

Peaches and cream

