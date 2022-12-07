Madhuri Dixit’s
most glam looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Pristine white
The Maja Ma star looked alluring as she sizzled in a white embellished saree, from the collection of Falguni and Shane Peacock
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She was on fire as she posed in a blue embroidered lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna and styled with gold jewellery
Boho chic
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock complete with an embellished border and matching blouse
Ivory beauty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a vibrant saree that included hues of mustard, red, and purple, by Gaurang Shah
Looking stunning
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The pastel pink Varun Bahl Couture co-ord set adorned with oodles of colorful sequins in floral motifs gave her a dreamy look
Floral galore
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
In a deep blue lehenga with floral embroidery and beadwork, Madhuri donned a matching dupatta and accessorized with earrings and bangles
Floral blues
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She brought the ethnic shine and glamour in a bright orange ensemble by Jigar Mali
Orange Spice
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her vibrant look in a three-piece Anamika Khanna set featured a red silky skirt, a multi-hued crop top, and a matching jacket has us hooked!
Indo-Western Style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She chose a mustard yellow lehenga with floral prints and an embellished border dupatta from the house of Prints by Radhika
Yellow mellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Oozing elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings the actress looked stunning
Peaches and cream
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.