Madhuri Dixit’s
Steal-worthy lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl is a sight to behold in a contemporary ivory lehenga set by Falguni & Shane Peacock.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looks radiant in a blue hand-embroidered lehenga and blouse styled with a dupatta by Ridhi Mehra.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star looked splendid in a green lehenga set adorned with a diverse mix of prints, subtle sequins, and beadwork.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her burgundy, black, orange, and yellow short-sleeved blouse teamed with a panelled skirt and a dupatta serves a sartorial masterclass in elegance.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Dreamy and pretty, her bright green lehenga ladened with colourful floral details is worth bookmarking.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Decked in an embellished blouse with a tasseled dupatta and a printed lehenga, she shows us an effortless way to glam things up.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looks like sunshine in her bright yellow lehenga embroidered set from the label Anushree.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She aced the classic desi style in a blue Torani lehenga bedecked with dainty prints in shades of pink, red, orange, and green.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She glammed things up in a lovely butter-yellow lehenga doused in sequins.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Her embroidered jacket-style choli teamed with a tie-dye lehenga and a chiffon dupatta is equal parts contemporary and trendy.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.