Madhuri Dixit’s
 Steal-worthy lehengas

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl is a sight to behold in a contemporary ivory lehenga set by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Dreamy Haze 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She looks radiant in a blue hand-embroidered lehenga and blouse styled with a dupatta by Ridhi Mehra.

Radiant Forever

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

The Fame Game star looked splendid in a green lehenga set adorned with a diverse mix of prints, subtle sequins, and beadwork.

Splendid In Green 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Her burgundy, black, orange, and yellow short-sleeved blouse teamed with a panelled skirt and a dupatta serves a sartorial masterclass in elegance. 

Riot Of Colours

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Dreamy and pretty, her bright green lehenga ladened with colourful floral details is worth bookmarking. 

Pretty In Floral

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Decked in an embellished blouse with a tasseled dupatta and a printed lehenga, she shows us an effortless way to glam things up. 

Effortlessly Glamorous

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She looks like sunshine in her bright yellow lehenga embroidered set from the label Anushree.

Sunshine

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She aced the classic desi style in a blue Torani lehenga bedecked with dainty prints in shades of pink, red, orange, and green.

Bright In Blue

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

She glammed things up in a lovely butter-yellow lehenga doused in sequins. 

Shimmery

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Her embroidered jacket-style choli teamed with a tie-dye lehenga and a chiffon dupatta is equal parts contemporary and trendy.

Contemporary Style

