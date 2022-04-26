Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
April 26, 2022
Madhuri Dixit's striking blouse designs
Dazzling diva
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
There is nothing more charming than to see Madhuri Dixit in a saree! Here she jazzed up her look by pairing her swirl drape with a shimmery halter-neck blouse
This time around, she picked up a black halter-neck blouse with honeycomb-patterned, sequin embroidery that matched with her saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Beauty in black
The Kalank star glows in this green full-sleeved sequin blouse with beaded details, paired with a gorgeous green lehenga
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Shine and shimmer
She looks like a garden come to life in this ivory bustier blouse with floral embroidered straps and a sweetheart neckline
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Flower queen
Adding a contemporary touch to her blue lehenga, Madhuri wore it with a plunging V-neckline blouse adorned with mirror work, featuring tulle flared sleeves
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Dramatic sleeves
Cape sleeves
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She wowed us in this dark green embroidered blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline and cape sleeves
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress gave us boho-chic vibes in this jacket-style sleeveless blouse that came with a V-neckline replete with cowrie shells, sequins, and thread work
Boho vibes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit hands down, has one of the most unique collections of blouses. Here she wore a floral printed and patterned blouse with pleated tulle adorning the sweetheart neckline
Floral allure
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri's love for ethnic outfits runs deep down. Here she wore sleeveless choli bearing metallic stripes and a structured 3D flower on her right shoulder
Futuristic spin
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lastly, the actress looks endearing in this sparkling, see-through blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and floral applique embroidery
Semi-sheer
