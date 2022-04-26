Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

April 26, 2022

Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit's striking blouse designs

Dazzling diva

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

There is nothing more charming than to see Madhuri Dixit in a saree! Here she jazzed up her look by pairing her swirl drape with a shimmery halter-neck blouse

This time around, she picked up a black halter-neck blouse with honeycomb-patterned, sequin embroidery that matched with her saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Beauty in black

The Kalank star glows in this green full-sleeved sequin blouse with beaded details, paired with a gorgeous green lehenga

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Shine and shimmer

She looks like a garden come to life in this ivory bustier blouse with floral embroidered straps and a sweetheart neckline

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Flower queen

Adding a contemporary touch to her blue lehenga, Madhuri wore it with a plunging V-neckline blouse adorned with mirror work, featuring tulle flared sleeves

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Dramatic sleeves

Cape sleeves

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She wowed us in this dark green embroidered blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline and cape sleeves

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress gave us boho-chic vibes in this jacket-style sleeveless blouse that came with a V-neckline replete with cowrie shells, sequins, and thread work

Boho vibes

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit hands down, has one of the most unique collections of blouses. Here she wore a floral printed and patterned blouse with pleated tulle adorning the sweetheart neckline

Floral allure

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri's love for ethnic outfits runs deep down. Here she wore sleeveless choli bearing metallic stripes and a structured 3D flower on her right shoulder

Futuristic spin

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lastly, the actress looks endearing in this sparkling, see-through blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and floral applique embroidery

Semi-sheer

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kriti Sanon's cocktail outfits

Click Here