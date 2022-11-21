Madhuri Dixit's style diaries on JDJ 10
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
Nov 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Colors
Madhuri Dixit is a ray of sunshine in this yellow floral lehenga and neckpiece
Image: Colors
The Dhak Dhak girl surely makes the hearts beat faster in this pink sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse and pearl necklace
Image: Colors
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge takes fashion notches higher in this short blazer-style mirror kurta and palazzo pants
Image: Colors
The 55-year-old actress is a sight to behold in this white lehenga choli with a pretty dupatta
Image: Colors
Madhuri Dixit loves lehengas and here, she is seen experimenting with black shimmer top, flared skirt and a dupatta
Image: Colors
Sheer saree is in trend and Madhuri Dixit’s smile adds up to the overall glam
Image: Colors
The blue sharara, halter neck blouse and dupatta is Madhuri’s go-to attire
Image: Colors
Madhuri Dixit’s kathpadar saree is something we are swooning over
Image: Colors
Madhuri Dixit’s lavender gharara with a dupatta is another attire that is our favourite
Image: Colors
This multi-coloured gown with criss-cross detailing is a show stealer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.