Madhuri Dixit's style diaries on JDJ 10

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

Nov 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Colors

Madhuri Dixit is a ray of sunshine in this yellow floral lehenga and neckpiece

Floral is in

Image: Colors

Pretty in Pink

The Dhak Dhak girl surely makes the hearts beat faster in this pink sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse and pearl necklace

Image: Colors

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge takes fashion notches higher in this short blazer-style mirror kurta and palazzo pants

Fusion tadka

Image: Colors

The 55-year-old actress is a sight to behold in this white lehenga choli with a pretty dupatta

Bright in white

Image: Colors

Madhuri Dixit loves lehengas and here, she is seen experimenting with black shimmer top, flared skirt and a dupatta

Shimmer love

Image: Colors

Sheer saree is in trend and Madhuri Dixit’s smile adds up to the overall glam

Sheer saree

Image: Colors

The blue sharara, halter neck blouse and dupatta is Madhuri’s go-to attire

Beautiful in Blue

Image: Colors

Madhuri Dixit’s kathpadar saree is something we are swooning over

Kathpadar Saree

Image: Colors

Madhuri Dixit’s lavender gharara with a dupatta is another attire that is our favourite

Lovely in lavender

Image: Colors

This multi-coloured gown with criss-cross detailing is a show stealer

Multi-coloured gown

