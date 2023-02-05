Heading 3

Maisie Williams’
Best Fashion Moments

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 05, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Black Velvet

Maisie Williams sets the fashion standard high as she dons this beautiful black velvet thigh-high slit gown

Image: Getty Images

Brown Jacket

Maisie Williams looks super cute sporting this body-hugging tied brown jacket

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams hits the blue carpet in style as she looks beautiful in this green colour gown along with high heels

Green Gown

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams delivers her stylish look in this strapless floral crop top and flared skirt while attending the Game Of Thrones’ Season 6 LA premiere

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams stunned in this all-black ensemble as she made her Met Gala debut

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams looks business ready in this eye-catching gray bustier-style top and matching pants along with high heels

Gorgeous In Gray

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams looks super amazing in this red sleeveless floral print jacket and matching pants along with a red bag

Sleeveless

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams looks like a rainbow delight sporting this beautiful multicolour dress

Multicolour Dress

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams looks gorgeous and glamorous in this punchy lace top and shorts combo

Beauty In Red

