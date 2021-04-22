Makeup looks celebs are obsessing over April 22, 2021
Once used to conceal imperfections, makeup has a whole new meaning now!
Makeup has now been turned into an art form with celebs using it to its fullest to look glamorous on all occasions
Gone are the days of sticking to a classic winged eyeliner or a red lip, it’s now time to explore the metallics and neutral shades in all its glory!
Talking about the latest trends, metallic eyes are making a comeback and Janhvi Kapoor knows all the right ways to rock it
While the no-makeup look was popular a while ago, things have changed for good and it’s time to let your glow do the talking!
Loads of blush and cheek tint is what celebs are obsessing over!
While a rosy glow does no harm, neutral palettes with perfect contours and a matte glow is winning hearts!
All you need is a little definition around the eyes and a matte brown lip to match the look!
Keeping things natural & showing off your freckles and summer tan is the next big thing in makeup!
For more updates on Bollywood, beauty, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla