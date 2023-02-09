Heading 3

 Makeup looks for Valentine’s Day

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress has applied a little base foundation and lots of concealers

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram


She has opted for nude makeup and is looking very gorgeous

Janhvi Kapoor

Kareena to Alia: Divas' love for selfie

Vidya Balan western looks to steal

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

In case you are looking for minimalistic makeup then take lesson from Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The dewy makeup is in trend and many of you would love to do it as it looks very simple and not overdone

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She rocked the nude makeup look with a white short dress that came with fur detailing

Katrina Kaif

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for minimal makeup and nude lips and wore a metallic gown

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for dewy makeup and left her hair messy

 Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She wore a sheer black saree with nude lips and let her natural glow do the magic

Kiara Advani

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana made heads turn in a sheer embellished saree and her look with nude makeup is perfect

Suhana Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here