Makeup looks for Valentine’s Day
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress has applied a little base foundation and lots of concealers
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She has opted for nude makeup and is looking very gorgeous
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
In case you are looking for minimalistic makeup then take lesson from Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The dewy makeup is in trend and many of you would love to do it as it looks very simple and not overdone
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She rocked the nude makeup look with a white short dress that came with fur detailing
Katrina Kaif
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She opted for minimal makeup and nude lips and wore a metallic gown
Alia Bhatt
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka opted for dewy makeup and left her hair messy
Anushka Sharma
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She wore a sheer black saree with nude lips and let her natural glow do the magic
Kiara Advani
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana made heads turn in a sheer embellished saree and her look with nude makeup is perfect
Suhana Khan
