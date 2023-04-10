Makeup products for beginners
APRIL 10, 2023
Image- Pexels
These lightweight products provide sheer coverage and a natural-looking finish while hydrating and protecting the skin
BB cream
Image- Pexels
A good concealer can help hide under-eye circles, blemishes, and other imperfections. Look for a shade that matches your skin tone and blends easily
Concealer
Image- Pexels
Powder
Translucent powder can help set your makeup and prevent shine. Apply it lightly with a fluffy brush
Image- Pexels
A hint of blush can add colour and dimension to your face. Opt for a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it lightly to the apples of your cheeks
Blush
Image- Pexels
Well-groomed eyebrows can frame your face and make you look more polished. Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your natural hair colour to fill in any sparse areas
Eyebrow pencil
Image- Pexels
Mascara can help define your lashes and make your eyes look bigger and brighter. Choose a formula that doesn't smudge or flake, and apply it to your upper lashes
Mascara
Image- Pexels
If you want to define your eyes even more, you can try using eyeliner. A brown or black pencil liner is a good place to start
Eyeliner
Image- Pexels
A neutral eyeshadow palette can help you create a variety of looks, from a subtle daytime look to a smoky eye for the evening. Look for a palette that includes shades of beige, taupe, brown, and black
Neutral eyeshadow palette
Image- Pexels
A touch of colour on your lips can brighten up your face. You can start with a tinted lip balm or a neutral lipstick that complements your skin tone
Lip balm or lipstick
Image- Pexels
Invest in a set of basic brushes, including a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, eyeshadow brush, and lip brush
Makeup brushes
