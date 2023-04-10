Heading 3

Makeup products for beginners 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 10, 2023

Image- Pexels

These lightweight products provide sheer coverage and a natural-looking finish while hydrating and protecting the skin

BB cream

Image- Pexels

A good concealer can help hide under-eye circles, blemishes, and other imperfections. Look for a shade that matches your skin tone and blends easily

Concealer

Image- Pexels

Powder

Translucent powder can help set your makeup and prevent shine. Apply it lightly with a fluffy brush

Image- Pexels

A hint of blush can add colour and dimension to your face. Opt for a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it lightly to the apples of your cheeks

Blush

Image- Pexels

Well-groomed eyebrows can frame your face and make you look more polished. Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your natural hair colour to fill in any sparse areas

Eyebrow pencil

Image- Pexels

Mascara can help define your lashes and make your eyes look bigger and brighter. Choose a formula that doesn't smudge or flake, and apply it to your upper lashes

Mascara

Image- Pexels

If you want to define your eyes even more, you can try using eyeliner. A brown or black pencil liner is a good place to start

Eyeliner

Image- Pexels

A neutral eyeshadow palette can help you create a variety of looks, from a subtle daytime look to a smoky eye for the evening. Look for a palette that includes shades of beige, taupe, brown, and black

Neutral eyeshadow palette

Image- Pexels

A touch of colour on your lips can brighten up your face. You can start with a tinted lip balm or a neutral lipstick that complements your skin tone

Lip balm or lipstick

Image- Pexels

Invest in a set of basic brushes, including a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, eyeshadow brush, and lip brush

Makeup brushes

