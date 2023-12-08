Heading 3

December 08, 2023

Makeup tips for dry skin

Image: Pexels 

Before putting on makeup, use a moisturizer. It keeps your skin soft and smooth, especially in dry areas

Stay Moisturized

Image: Pexels 

Put on a light primer before makeup. It covers tiny holes in your skin and helps dry skin. It's like a base for your makeup

Smooth Start with Primer

Image: Pexels 

If you have spots, use a creamy concealer. It hides spots and helps your skin stay soft

Hide Spots Carefully

Image: Pexels 

Use a liquid foundation for your makeup. It keeps your skin soft and even. It's like a smooth layer on your face

 Liquid Foundation Magic

Image: Pexels 

Pick a liquid highlighter for a natural shine. It keeps your skin moist and blends well

Use liquid highlighter

Image: Pexels 

Take care of your lips before using lipstick. Remove dry skin, use lip balm, and then apply lipstick for a smooth look

Love Your Lips

Image: Pexels 

Use liquid eyeshadows and eyeliners. They go on smoothly, especially if you have wrinkles or dry skin around your eyes

Smooth Eyes with Liquid

Image: Pexels 

Use a damp sponge for foundation and contouring. It avoids uneven patches and keeps your skin hydrated

Blending with a Sponge

Image: Pexels 

After makeup, use a setting spray. It keeps your makeup in place all day and gives your skin a fresh look

Set with a Mist

Image: Pexels 

Drink at least two liters of water every day. It helps your skin stay hydrated and healthy, making your makeup look better

Remember to Hydrate

