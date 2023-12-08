pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 08, 2023
Makeup tips for dry skin
Image: Pexels
Before putting on makeup, use a moisturizer. It keeps your skin soft and smooth, especially in dry areas
Stay Moisturized
Image: Pexels
Put on a light primer before makeup. It covers tiny holes in your skin and helps dry skin. It's like a base for your makeup
Smooth Start with Primer
Image: Pexels
If you have spots, use a creamy concealer. It hides spots and helps your skin stay soft
Hide Spots Carefully
Image: Pexels
Use a liquid foundation for your makeup. It keeps your skin soft and even. It's like a smooth layer on your face
Liquid Foundation Magic
Image: Pexels
Pick a liquid highlighter for a natural shine. It keeps your skin moist and blends well
Use liquid highlighter
Image: Pexels
Take care of your lips before using lipstick. Remove dry skin, use lip balm, and then apply lipstick for a smooth look
Love Your Lips
Image: Pexels
Use liquid eyeshadows and eyeliners. They go on smoothly, especially if you have wrinkles or dry skin around your eyes
Smooth Eyes with Liquid
Image: Pexels
Use a damp sponge for foundation and contouring. It avoids uneven patches and keeps your skin hydrated
Blending with a Sponge
Image: Pexels
After makeup, use a setting spray. It keeps your makeup in place all day and gives your skin a fresh look
Set with a Mist
Image: Pexels
Drink at least two liters of water every day. It helps your skin stay hydrated and healthy, making your makeup look better
Remember to Hydrate
