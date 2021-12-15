Makeup tricks for oily skin

Prep up your skin

Start off with the CTM ritual to lift off the dirt, oil and impurities from your face

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Gel-based moisturiser

Apply a gel-based moisturiser that is lightweight, hydrating and creates a smooth base for makeup application

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Don’t skip primer

It helps to blur out imperfections, minimises the appearance of large pores, and can prevent a makeup meltdown!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Primer before eye makeup

Use an eye makeup primer, follow it up by applying a hint of foundation or concealer over your lids

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Matte foundation

If all your life you have been thinking what's the best foundation that works for oily skin, the answer is a matte foundation

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Stay away from using powder-based makeup products as it can emulsify with natural oils and make your skin look greasy

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Avoid powder-based products

Application method

Dab the foundation all across your face in rolling motions and start by building light layers and add more layers if needed

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

This is the only time you can use a powder-based product but make sure it's a matte, oil-free one

Mattifying powder

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

For complete coverage, spray it in 'X' or 'T' motion to lock in your makeup

Finish off with setting spray

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

