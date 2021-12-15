Makeup tricks for oily skin
Prep up your skin
Start off with the CTM ritual to lift off the dirt, oil and impurities from your face
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Gel-based moisturiser
Apply a gel-based moisturiser that is lightweight, hydrating and creates a smooth base for makeup application
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Don’t skip primer
It helps to blur out imperfections, minimises the appearance of large pores, and can prevent a makeup meltdown!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Primer before eye makeup
Use an eye makeup primer, follow it up by applying a hint of foundation or concealer over your lids
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Matte foundation
If all your life you have been thinking what's the best foundation that works for oily skin, the answer is a matte foundation
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Stay away from using powder-based makeup products as it can emulsify with natural oils and make your skin look greasy
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Avoid powder-based products
Application method
Dab the foundation all across your face in rolling motions and start by building light layers and add more layers if needed
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
This is the only time you can use a powder-based product but make sure it's a matte, oil-free one
Mattifying powder
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
For complete coverage, spray it in 'X' or 'T' motion to lock in your makeup
Finish off with setting spray
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
