Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 27, 2023

Malaika Arora and her mini dresses

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram 

Malaika Arora brought her glam game to the table in a mini candy-pink dress

Ravishing 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

She posed in a short double-breasted blazer dress and our jaws dropped

Edgy In White 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Flawless

The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star looked stunning in a short shimmery dress by Naeem Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a dramatic green dress 

Gleeful Green

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram 

The diva looked party-ready in a bodycon mini dress

Peppy Tones

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

This mini metallic dress looked sensuous on her 

Metallic Glam

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

She turned heads in a short black dress with ruched detailings

Dazzling

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

Malla looked like a million bucks in this mini dress embellished with sequins

Million Bucks 

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle’s Instagram 

She upped the glam quotient in a glittery little white dress 

Glam Queen 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a silver mirror-work dress

Gorgeous

