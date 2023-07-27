pinkvilla
JULY 27, 2023
Malaika Arora and her mini dresses
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Malaika Arora brought her glam game to the table in a mini candy-pink dress
Ravishing
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
She posed in a short double-breasted blazer dress and our jaws dropped
Edgy In White
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Flawless
The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star looked stunning in a short shimmery dress by Naeem Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in a dramatic green dress
Gleeful Green
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
The diva looked party-ready in a bodycon mini dress
Peppy Tones
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
This mini metallic dress looked sensuous on her
Metallic Glam
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
She turned heads in a short black dress with ruched detailings
Dazzling
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Malla looked like a million bucks in this mini dress embellished with sequins
Million Bucks
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle’s Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a glittery little white dress
Glam Queen
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a silver mirror-work dress
Gorgeous
