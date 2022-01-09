FASHION
P R Gayathri
Jan 09, 2022
Malaika Arora in chic crop tops
Laser-cut crop top
Just look at the embroidered white top with eyelet detail, puffy sleeves and adorable ruffles. Malaika Arora totally nailed the look!
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Style
For a day out in the city, she picked out a strappy ribbed crop top and combined it with high-waist denims that bore ripped patches
Image: Pinkvilla
Winter Friendly
This full sleeved number, with a high-neck and shoulder pads, brings sophistication and sexy in one shot
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport Look
Malla picked out a printed sports bra and paired it with her ripped blue jeans and orange blazer for her jet-set look
Image: Pinkvilla
Ruffle Top
Ruffles have put every fashionista in a frenzy and this Zimmermann top can be your next steal
Image: Pinkvilla
Athleisure Look
Her all-black look, in a breezy sleeveless crop top and active shorts, looked very cosy
Image: Pinkvilla
Workout Look
She headed to work out in a bright pink crop top and yoga pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Street Style
Malla walked out a parlour donning baggy jeans and a nude-toned crop top with a knot on the front
Image: Pinkvilla
Satin Crop Top
She looked super chic in her offbeat pants and brown off-shoulder crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Look
Her sporty look in monochromatic track pants and a one-shoulder crop top was one of a kind!
Image: Pinkvilla
