Jan 09, 2022

Malaika Arora in chic crop tops

Laser-cut crop top

Just look at the embroidered white top with eyelet detail, puffy sleeves and adorable ruffles. Malaika Arora totally nailed the look!

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Style

For a day out in the city, she picked out a strappy ribbed crop top and combined it with high-waist denims that bore ripped patches

Image: Pinkvilla

Winter Friendly

This full sleeved number, with a high-neck and shoulder pads, brings sophistication and sexy in one shot

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport Look

Malla picked out a printed sports bra and paired it with her ripped blue jeans and orange blazer for her jet-set look

Image: Pinkvilla

Ruffle Top

Ruffles have put every fashionista in a frenzy and this Zimmermann top can be your next steal

Image: Pinkvilla

Athleisure Look

Her all-black look, in a breezy sleeveless crop top and active shorts, looked very cosy

Image: Pinkvilla

Workout Look

She headed to work out in a bright pink crop top and yoga pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Street Style

Malla walked out a parlour donning baggy jeans and a nude-toned crop top with a knot on the front

Image: Pinkvilla

Satin Crop Top

She looked super chic in her offbeat pants and brown off-shoulder crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Look

Her sporty look in monochromatic track pants and a one-shoulder crop top was one of a kind!

Image: Pinkvilla

