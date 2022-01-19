Fashion
Malaika Arora in chic white dresses
Elegance Personified
Malaika looked elegant in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves and a black belt tied around her waist
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She picked out a strapless white dress with an asymmetric hemline and flowy silhouette for her holiday look in Goa
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Quirky And Stylish
Glamorous Diva
The diva then showed off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging white gown with a dramatic train at the back
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Edgy Look
Giving us a cue on how to style a crisp white oversized shirt sans the pants, Mala paired hers with heeled snakeskin boots
Image: Pinkvilla
And for another similar look, she wore her graphic print white shirt with matching boots
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Casual Look
She set our hearts on fire in a sultry white gown with a deep neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit!
Image: Pinkvilla
Too Hot To Handle
Cool-girl Vibes
The actress exuded cool-girl vibes in a fit-and-flare white midi dress with thick strappy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Fun And Frilly
And made us stop and stare at her chic yet edgy look in a high-low off-shoulder dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish As Always
Her strappy white dress with a cut-out at the midriff is perfect for hot summer days in the city
Image: Pinkvilla
\Simplicity at its Best
This white organza dress with a cinched waist is everything between simple and elegant
Image: Pinkvilla
