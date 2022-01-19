Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 19, 2022

Malaika Arora in chic white dresses

Elegance Personified

Malaika looked elegant in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves and a black belt tied around her waist

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She picked out a strapless white dress with an asymmetric hemline and flowy silhouette for her holiday look in Goa

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Quirky And Stylish

Glamorous Diva

The diva then showed off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging white gown with a dramatic train at the back

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram 

Edgy Look

Giving us a cue on how to style a crisp white oversized shirt sans the pants, Mala paired hers with heeled snakeskin boots

Image: Pinkvilla

And for another similar look, she wore her graphic print white shirt with matching boots

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Casual Look

She set our hearts on fire in a sultry white gown with a deep neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit!

Image: Pinkvilla

Too Hot To Handle

Cool-girl Vibes

The actress exuded cool-girl vibes in a fit-and-flare white midi dress with thick strappy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Fun And Frilly 

And made us stop and stare at her chic yet edgy look in a high-low off-shoulder dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish As Always

Her strappy white dress with a cut-out at the midriff is perfect for hot summer days in the city

Image: Pinkvilla

\Simplicity at its Best

This white organza dress with a cinched waist is everything between simple and elegant

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades

Click Here