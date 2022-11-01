Malaika Arora dazzles in a saree
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 1, 2022
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora's gorgeous festive avatar in an exquisite black saree and a matching blouse left us star-struck!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was draped to perfection in a sheer white saree with sequinned white waves cutting across the saree from every angle!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala channeled her inner desi girl in a beautiful, bright pink saree with embellished borders.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Draped in a statement-making gold cocktail saree, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star made a striking case for bold metallics.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She styled her multi-sequined saree with a cut-sleeve forest green blouse and took things up a notch.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She struck the perfect balance between fluid and festive in a signature feather-grazed saree by Manish Malhotra.
Video: Pinkvilla
Malla turned heads as she made an appearance at a party in a pre-draped flamingo red saree and a plunging-neck matching blouse.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looks like a glam goddess in this gorgeous concept saree layered with an embellished jacket.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Her glamorous look in a ginger bronze saree featuring sequins shading from gold to bronze is perfect for a cocktail.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a new-age sparkly saree gown by Gaurav Gupta, the diva showed us how to slay!
