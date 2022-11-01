Heading 3

Malaika Arora dazzles in a saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora's gorgeous festive avatar in an exquisite black saree and a matching blouse left us star-struck! 

Festive Fervor 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was draped to perfection in a  sheer white saree with sequinned white waves cutting across the saree from every angle!

Draped To Perfection

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala channeled her inner desi girl in a beautiful, bright pink saree with embellished borders. 

Pop Of Pink 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Draped in a statement-making gold cocktail saree, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star made a striking case for bold metallics. 

Sparkling In Gold

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She styled her multi-sequined saree with a cut-sleeve forest green blouse and took things up a notch. 

Dazzling In Sequins

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She struck the perfect balance between fluid and festive in a signature feather-grazed saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Signature Style

Video: Pinkvilla 

Malla turned heads as she made an appearance at a party in a pre-draped flamingo red saree and a plunging-neck matching blouse.

Wedding Guest Goals

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looks like a glam goddess in this gorgeous concept saree layered with an embellished jacket. 

Splendid

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her glamorous look in a ginger bronze saree featuring sequins shading from gold to bronze is perfect for a cocktail.

Glam Vibes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In a new-age sparkly saree gown by Gaurav Gupta, the diva showed us how to slay! 

Exuding Oomph

