 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 29, 2023

Malaika Arora in beautiful dresses 

Malaika added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by opting for a bright orange midi dress

Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

Pop of Hue

Gorgeous Green

She looked stunning in a green dress that revealed toned legs

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram 

Sizzling Hot 

She upped the ante in a semi-sheer sequin midi dress 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Drip 

The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star looked jaw-dropping in a short shimmery dress 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Diva 


Malaika made our hearts flutter as she posed in a sparkly white midi dress

Image: Pinkvilla

OOTN 

She served date-night outfit goals in a mid-length slip dress from the House of CB

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Blazer Mode

She looked spectacular in a short blazer dress by Shantanu & Nikhil 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

Her short pink dress featuring intricate cut-out detail is all things chic and sexy 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

Candy Tones

She exuded oomph in this sequinned little dress

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

Stunner

She looked ravishing in a metallic silver midi-length dress with a plunging neckline

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram

Metallic Love

