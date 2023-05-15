Heading 3

MAY 15, 2023

Malaika Arora in dazzling outfits

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora looked pure gold in this heavily embellished ensemble by Amit Aggarwal 

Golden Girl

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looks phenomenal in an embellished white gown with a bodycon silhouette

Phenomenal

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Red Hot 

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red gown with cut-outs

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked stunning in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown

Jaw-Dropping

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked splendid in a sky-blue sequinned pantsuit by Ralph & Russo

Boss Babe

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This sparkly Naeem Khan gown looked gorgeous on her 

Dazzling

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She served party-ready outfit inspiration in a sparkly blue bodycon midi dress

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked ravishing in a slit sequin gown bearing sequin details

Gorgeous

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress went all-out in a sparkly neon mini dress

Neon Love

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She turned heads in a metallic cocktail gown with a deep plunging neckline

Metallic Charm

