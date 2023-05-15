pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 15, 2023
Malaika Arora in dazzling outfits
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora looked pure gold in this heavily embellished ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Golden Girl
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looks phenomenal in an embellished white gown with a bodycon silhouette
Phenomenal
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Red Hot
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red gown with cut-outs
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked stunning in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown
Jaw-Dropping
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked splendid in a sky-blue sequinned pantsuit by Ralph & Russo
Boss Babe
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This sparkly Naeem Khan gown looked gorgeous on her
Dazzling
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She served party-ready outfit inspiration in a sparkly blue bodycon midi dress
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked ravishing in a slit sequin gown bearing sequin details
Gorgeous
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress went all-out in a sparkly neon mini dress
Neon Love
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She turned heads in a metallic cocktail gown with a deep plunging neckline
Metallic Charm
