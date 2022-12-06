Malaika Arora
in ethnic wear
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Draped in elegance
Draped in six yards of elegance, she wore a black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk and styled it with a belt and an embroidered blouse.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika’s off-white pearl saree with a matching blouse and statement earrings looked fabulous paired up with white peep-toes.
Pristine white
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
A crimson and white embroidered lehenga combined with a matha-patti and a choker looked absolutely stunning.
Crimson hues
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Cocktail saree
The diva glammed up in an ombre sequin saree in shades of beige and brown and softened the look by pairing it with a pastel bralette-style blouse
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Eye-popping
While wearing a hot pink, silk-satin saree and strappy neon blouse is no easy feat, the star somehow knows how to make it work
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Dazzling diva
Sequin sarees are here to stay! The diva sizzles in a forest-green sequin saree styled with a dark green cut sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Radiant look
Malaika relies on stylish blouses to add an oomph factor to her ethnic look, like this yellow kalidaar lehenga paired with a one-shoulder, draped-style blouse
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Royal look
looking every bit regal in a red silk saree bearing a wide gold border and square patterned motifs, paired with a plain red blouse
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Breathtakingly beautiful
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star went for a powder-blue, embellished lehenga worn with a matching plunging neckline blouse and a dupatta
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Boho style
Giving us boho-chic vibes in this red printed saree adorned with marodi embroidery and a gold border, she ditched the blouse and paired it with a black crop top
