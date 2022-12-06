Heading 3

Malaika Arora
in ethnic wear

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Draped in elegance

Draped in six yards of elegance, she wore a black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk and styled it with a belt and an embroidered blouse.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika’s off-white pearl saree with a matching blouse and statement earrings looked fabulous paired up with white peep-toes.

Pristine white

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

A crimson and white embroidered lehenga combined with a matha-patti and a choker looked absolutely stunning.

Crimson hues

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Cocktail saree

The diva glammed up in an ombre sequin saree in shades of beige and brown and softened the look by pairing it with a pastel bralette-style blouse

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Eye-popping

While wearing a hot pink, silk-satin saree and strappy neon blouse is no easy feat, the star somehow knows how to make it work

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Dazzling diva

Sequin sarees are here to stay! The diva sizzles in a forest-green sequin saree styled with a dark green cut sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Radiant look

Malaika relies on stylish blouses to add an oomph factor to her ethnic look, like this yellow kalidaar lehenga paired with a one-shoulder, draped-style blouse

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Royal look

looking every bit regal in a red silk saree bearing a wide gold border and square patterned motifs, paired with a plain red blouse

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Breathtakingly beautiful

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star went for a powder-blue, embellished lehenga worn with a matching plunging neckline blouse and a dupatta

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Boho style

Giving us boho-chic vibes in this red printed saree adorned with marodi embroidery and a gold border, she ditched the blouse and paired it with a black crop top

