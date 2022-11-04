Heading 3

Malaika Arora
in glam gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

Nov 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika sizzled in a chromatic pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit for added drama.

Pretty in pink 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva chose to wear a golden shimmer floor-length bodycon gown that hugged her curves and flowed smoothly over her toned legs.

Golden girl

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.

Yellow shimmers 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In a spicy red strapless gown with a floor-sweeping train by House of Eda, she made us all skip a heartbeat with her fiery look.

Fiery red

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.

Glitz and glamour

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.

Bronzed goddess

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star once again made a fashion statement in a metallic striped one-shoulder dress with a side slit and a high-low train.

Metallic magic

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She was an absolute bombshell in a shimmery silver dress paired with some dazzling heels.

Bombshell vibes

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malaika Arora opted for a beige leather dress with a flattering floor length and a side slit by Maison Met.

Beige leather

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Oozing hotness and sizzle in a lavender sparkle dress by Naeem Khan, Malaika looked spectacular.

Sparkling haze

