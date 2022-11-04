Malaika Arora
in glam gowns
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika sizzled in a chromatic pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit for added drama.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva chose to wear a golden shimmer floor-length bodycon gown that hugged her curves and flowed smoothly over her toned legs.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a spicy red strapless gown with a floor-sweeping train by House of Eda, she made us all skip a heartbeat with her fiery look.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star once again made a fashion statement in a metallic striped one-shoulder dress with a side slit and a high-low train.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She was an absolute bombshell in a shimmery silver dress paired with some dazzling heels.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malaika Arora opted for a beige leather dress with a flattering floor length and a side slit by Maison Met.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Oozing hotness and sizzle in a lavender sparkle dress by Naeem Khan, Malaika looked spectacular.
