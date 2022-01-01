Malaika Arora
in glamorous gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 23, 2022
FASHION
mage: Malaika Arora Instagram
Making jaws drop to the floor, Malla strikes the perfect balance between glamour and sass in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She showcased a spectacular style show as she walked down in an elegant red gown featuring a floor-sweeping train
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked like a glam goddess in a Naeem Khan rusted gold gown adorned with a substantial spread of sequins and crystal beads
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Her metallic Rat & Boa cocktail gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and strappy sleeves oozed oomph!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star brought the right amount of glamour in a sparkly bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Stunning as always, Malla made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a solid black gown with a sultry thigh-high slit
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This electric blue floor-length Nedret Taciroglu gown ensured that all eyes were on her!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked absolutely mesmerising in a customised beige and gold embroidered gown adorned with sequins and stone embellishments
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a stunning pleated gown that was sensual and groundbreaking at the same time
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Her dreamy blue tulle gown which came with sparkly applique work showed us what sartorial dreams are made of!
