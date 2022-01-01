Heading 3

Malaika Arora

in glamorous gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 23, 2022

FASHION

mage: Malaika Arora Instagram

Making jaws drop to the floor, Malla strikes the perfect balance between glamour and sass in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi

Striking In Gold

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She showcased a spectacular style show as she walked down in an elegant red gown featuring a floor-sweeping train

Spectacular

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked like a glam goddess in a Naeem Khan rusted gold gown adorned with a substantial spread of sequins and crystal beads

Glam Goddess

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her metallic Rat & Boa cocktail gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and strappy sleeves oozed oomph!

Metal Magic

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star brought the right amount of glamour in a sparkly bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Stunning as always, Malla made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a solid black gown with a sultry thigh-high slit

Beauty In Black

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This electric blue floor-length Nedret Taciroglu gown ensured that all eyes were on her!

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked absolutely mesmerising in a customised beige and gold embroidered gown adorned with sequins and stone embellishments

Mesmerising

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She dialled up the drama in a stunning pleated gown that was sensual and groundbreaking at the same time

High On Glam

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Her dreamy blue tulle gown which came with sparkly applique work showed us what sartorial dreams are made of!

Vision In Tulle 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree

Click Here