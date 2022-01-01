Malaika Arora
in midi dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Oozing major bombshell vibes, Malaika rocked a midi-length sleeveless dress that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Dazzling her way through the night, she amped things up in a sequinned blue midi dress by Alina Anwar Couture
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She made quite a statement in this semi-sheer sequin midi dress adorned with sequins
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
In a sleek blue velvet dress with power shoulders, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star showed off her gorgeous curves and left us mesmerised!
Image: Pinkvilla
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a shimmery white midi dress and matching heels at an event
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla looked date-night ready in a mid-length satin slip dress from the House of CB
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Adding oomph factor to her gorgeous look is this pastel blue Calista dress from Undress that featured a plunging neckline and a front slit
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She stole the show in a metallic silver midi-length dress with a plunging neckline and peplum-style bodice
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
In a bodycon midi dress from the shelves of the Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski's label, she made a strong case for check prints and OTT sleeves
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked absolutely pretty in a white frock with a black belt cinched at her waist
