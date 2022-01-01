Heading 3

Malaika Arora

in midi dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Oozing major bombshell vibes, Malaika rocked a midi-length sleeveless dress that hugged her frame in all the right places!

Ravishing As Always

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Dazzling her way through the night, she amped things up in a sequinned blue midi dress by Alina Anwar Couture

Dazzle & Shine

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She made quite a statement in this semi-sheer sequin midi dress adorned with sequins

Sizzling Hot

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

In a sleek blue velvet dress with power shoulders, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star showed off her gorgeous curves and left us mesmerised!

Elegance Redefined

Image: Pinkvilla

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a shimmery white midi dress and matching heels at an event

Diva Vibes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla looked date-night ready in a mid-length satin slip dress from the House of CB

OOTN Goals 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Adding oomph factor to her gorgeous look is this pastel blue Calista dress from Undress that featured a plunging neckline and a front slit

Oomph Factor

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She stole the show in a metallic silver midi-length dress with a plunging neckline and peplum-style bodice

Metallic Love

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

In a bodycon midi dress from the shelves of the Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski's label, she made a strong case for check prints and OTT sleeves

Chic Style

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked absolutely pretty in a white frock with a black belt cinched at her waist

Pretty In White

