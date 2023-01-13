Malaika Arora in mini dresses
The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star turned heads as she posed in a short shimmery dress by Naeem Khan
Flawless
She looked resplendent in a dramatic green dress that showed enough of her toned legs
Gleeful Green
Malaika Arora loves sparkly attires
She sizzles in a short dress with shimmery tassels all over
Gorgeous Much
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star makes a gorgeous case for short blazer dresses in this Shantanu & Nikhil outfit
Blazer Version
Her short pink dress featuring intricate cut-out detail around the midriff is chic and sexy at the same time
Candy Tones
She looks like a million bucks in this gold-toned mini metallic dress by Peter Dundas.
Million Bucks
She exudes diva vibes in a tangerine-hued sequinned dress with a mini silhouette
Orange Love
She exudes oomph in a sensuous little dress doused in sequins
Dazzler
She looked gorgeous in the short strappy dress with silver mirror work all over
Upping The Ante
