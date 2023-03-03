Heading 3

Malaika Arora in sarees

 Akriti Anand

Fashion

mar 03, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora attended her stylist Maneka Harisinghani's wedding wearing a white floral saree

White floral

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks breathtaking in a purple colour saree

 Purple

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She is wearing a beautiful pink colour saree with a green border

Pink

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress is looking fabulous in a simple green colour saree

 Green

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika is looking beautiful in a green colour shimmer saree

 Shine

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The star is looking gorgeous in a beige colour saree

Beige shimmer

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She has tried a saree with a twist and it is looking fantastic 

Twisted

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika Arora looks like Patola in multi-colour saree

Patola 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Red is one such colour that looks traditional and stylish both

Stylish

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika looks beautiful in a yellow gold colour saree

Golden beauty 

