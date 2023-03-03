Malaika Arora in sarees
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 03, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora attended her stylist Maneka Harisinghani's wedding wearing a white floral saree
White floral
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks breathtaking in a purple colour saree
Purple
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She is wearing a beautiful pink colour saree with a green border
Pink
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress is looking fabulous in a simple green colour saree
Green
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika is looking beautiful in a green colour shimmer saree
Shine
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The star is looking gorgeous in a beige colour saree
Beige shimmer
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She has tried a saree with a twist and it is looking fantastic
Twisted
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora looks like Patola in multi-colour saree
Patola
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Red is one such colour that looks traditional and stylish both
Stylish
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks beautiful in a yellow gold colour saree
Golden beauty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.