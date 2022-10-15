Heading 3

Malaika Arora
in snazzy co-ord sets

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Turning up the heat like it’s nobody’s business, Malaika left us gasping at her ravishing look in luxe green shorts and blazer set paired with a pink midriff flossing bralette

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Dressed up like she meant business, Mala took things up a notch in an emerald green two-piece blazer and pants set. 

Dressed To Kill

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

For a chilled-out yet stylish vacay look, she slipped into pastel green bermuda shorts and a matching off-shoulder crop top. 

Vacay Look In Pastels 

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She made us stop and stare as she posed in a sparkly violet pantsuit and some diamond danglers

Stop & Stare

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

High on fashion quotient, her all-black coordinated look in black 3/4th pants and a plunging-neck blazer left us in awe of her style! 

Fashion Quotient High 

Image: Pinkvilla 

At the airport, she kept things chic yet coordinated in plaid pants and blazer set, and black sunglasses. 

Chic Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla 

Dressed to perfection, Mala left us star-eyed as she stepped out in a brocade co-ord set and her signature glam face.

Brocade Game Strong

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

She sported a black and white funky printed co-ord set with a pair of neon pumps that effortlessly took her street-style game to the next level! 

Funky In B&W

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Turning up the volume on power dressing, Arora picked a powder blue satin pantsuit that featured a blazer with statement shoulders and trousers in a classic straight fit.

Power Dressing Amplified

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Swearing by the neon trend, she aced a cool yet chic summer look in these shorts, a bandeau top, and a matching jacket. 

Neon Babe

