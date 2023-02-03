Malaika Arora
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
In a stunning blue sequined pantsuit by Ralph and Russo, Malla ensured that all eyes were on her!
Stunner In Sequins
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
She got the memo right as she decked herself up in a striking emerald green pantsuit from Judy Zhang
Memo: Party-ready
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
She left us star-struck with her edgy style featuring black latex pants, a white shirt with a black bow tie, and a brocade blazer to top it all off
Fabulous Style
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
The Chayya Chayya star managed to amp up the glam quotient as she opted for a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal
Party Ready
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
The actress also took her sartorial game up a notch as she sported a black and white graphic pantsuit with neon pumps
Interesting Sartorial Game
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
Her powder blue satin pantsuit by the Georgian designer label Tako Mekvabidze ensured that the volume on power dressing was turned up
Grabbing Eyeballs
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
She kept things comfy yet stylish in her blue pantsuit and white sneakers at the airport
Cool Girl Vibes
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
She aced the androgynous fashion by picking out a well-tailored white blazer and pants set along with a vest
Boss Babe
Source: Malaika Arora instagram
She looked fierce and bold in this peppy neon pantsuit that came with a deep-neck single-breasted blazer
Neon Love
