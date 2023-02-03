Heading 3

Malaika Arora
in snazzy pantsuits 

Neenaz
Akhtar 

FEB 03, 2023

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

In a stunning blue sequined pantsuit by Ralph and Russo, Malla ensured that all eyes were on her!

Stunner In Sequins 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

She got the memo right as she decked herself up in a striking emerald green pantsuit from Judy Zhang 

Memo: Party-ready 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

She left us star-struck with her edgy style featuring black latex pants, a white shirt with a black bow tie, and a brocade blazer to top it all off

Fabulous Style 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

The Chayya Chayya star managed to amp up the glam quotient as she opted for a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal 

Party Ready 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

The actress also took her sartorial game up a notch as she sported a black and white graphic pantsuit with neon pumps 

Interesting Sartorial Game

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

Her powder blue satin pantsuit by the Georgian designer label Tako Mekvabidze ensured that the volume on power dressing was turned up 

Grabbing Eyeballs 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

She kept things comfy yet stylish in her blue pantsuit and white sneakers at the airport 

Cool Girl Vibes 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

She aced the androgynous fashion by picking out a well-tailored white blazer and pants set along with a vest 

Boss Babe 

Source: Malaika Arora instagram

She looked fierce and bold in this peppy neon pantsuit that came with a deep-neck single-breasted blazer 

Neon Love 

