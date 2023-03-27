Heading 3

Malaika Arora in stunning black outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 27, 2023

Image-Maneka Harisinghani Instagram


Malaika Arora exemplifies modern elegance in this glamorous black figure-hugging ensemble 

Impeccable 

Image-Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She raises the style quotient in a stunning black sleeveless gown from the shelves of David Koma

Hotness Factor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Gorgeous 

She looks stunning in an all-black body-hugging ensemble 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She served desi glam in an exquisite black saree and a matching blouse

Festive Glam

Image-Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked ravishing in a sheer black ensemble bedecked with intricate detailing 

Turning Heads

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in this solid black gown with a thigh-high slit

Ravishing 

Image-Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malla looked chic and elegant in a monochrome black and checkered outfit by Toni Maticevski

Chic Style 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She kept things snazzy in a short black and white dress with full sleeves

Snazzy Gal

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She served ultra-glam vibes in a stunning black see-through gown featuring dainty lacework

Mood Glam

Image- Malaika Arora Instagram 

She looks smoking hot in a sleek black Myor Studio number with a thigh-high slit and arm train

Stunner 

