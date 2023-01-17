Heading 3

Malaika Arora in white tops

Neenaz Akhtar

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram 

The diva takes things up a notch by opting for a crisp white printed shirt and some white cut-out boots 

Diva Vibes

Source: Pinkvilla

She made a stunning appearance at the airport in a high-neck white top and flared jeans

Airport Look

Malaika Arora in ethnic wear

Malaika Arora loves everything sparkly

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika keeps her street-style snazzy and bold in a pair of white shorts and a full-sleeve white top

Snazzy 

Source: Pinkvilla 

For a party, she was decked up in an off-shoulder white top and pleated black pants

Party Ready 

Source: Pinkvilla

Her OOTN often comprises a simple V-neck tee and skinny jeans

Casual Look

Source: Pinkvilla

Her gym look also consists of a simple white tank top and printed yoga tights

Gym Look

Source: Pinkvilla 

She wore a cut-sleeve Balmain tee at the airport and grabbed all eyeballs

Statement Tees

Source: Pinkvilla

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star makes a modish case for shiny ripped jeans and a shiny white cropped blouse. 

Glam Girl 

Source: Pinkvilla 

She shows off her chiselled abs in high-waist flared jeans and a crochet-detail white blouse 

Gorgeous 

