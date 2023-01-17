Malaika Arora in white tops
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 17, 2023
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva takes things up a notch by opting for a crisp white printed shirt and some white cut-out boots
Diva Vibes
Source: Pinkvilla
She made a stunning appearance at the airport in a high-neck white top and flared jeans
Airport Look
Malaika Arora in ethnic wear
Malaika Arora loves everything sparkly
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika keeps her street-style snazzy and bold in a pair of white shorts and a full-sleeve white top
Snazzy
Source: Pinkvilla
For a party, she was decked up in an off-shoulder white top and pleated black pants
Party Ready
Source: Pinkvilla
Her OOTN often comprises a simple V-neck tee and skinny jeans
Casual Look
Source: Pinkvilla
Her gym look also consists of a simple white tank top and printed yoga tights
Gym Look
Source: Pinkvilla
She wore a cut-sleeve Balmain tee at the airport and grabbed all eyeballs
Statement Tees
Source: Pinkvilla
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star makes a modish case for shiny ripped jeans and a shiny white cropped blouse.
Glam Girl
Source: Pinkvilla
She shows off her chiselled abs in high-waist flared jeans and a crochet-detail white blouse
Gorgeous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.