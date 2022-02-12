Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 12, 2022

Malaika Arora-inspired date night looks

Sparkle & Shine

If you are in the mood for some glitter and drama on your special night, this sparkly red dress with a thigh-high slit is the perfect pick for you

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

And if you want to look like a bombshell on your date night without much ado, a scarlet red bodycon dress with strappy sleeves is what you can opt for

Image: Pinkvilla

Be A Bombshell

For a modest yet stylish look, Malaika’s close-neck midi velvet dress is an ideal sartorial pick

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

For The Modest Way

Her blue vegan leather dress is a perfect mix of sustainability and style. You can opt for a similar one in a shade that suits your skin tone

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Style & Sustainability

Equal parts jazzy and fuss-free, a tasseled dress in your favourite romantic red shade will make a big impact on your first date

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Jazzy Attire

If you are looking for a fail-safe option, black is the colour for you. A one-shoulder gown or a full-sleeve gown in black can be a good option for an indoor date night

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Fail-safe Option

For those of you who do not hesitate in experimenting, a one-shoulder denim dress is a striking choice

Image: Pinkvilla

Experimental Route

Move over the solid-hued satin slip dress and get inspired by Malaika’s camo-print slip dress for a unique date night look

Image: Pinkvilla

Something Different

Her white lace dress paired with dark red lips is a bookmark-worthy look for your first date

Image: Pinkvilla

White Charm

And this plaid mini dress with a statement belt cinched around her waist is a cool girl style

Image: Pinkvilla

