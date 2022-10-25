pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 25, 2022
FASHION
Malaika Arora looks fab in a mini dress
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Showing us how to party in pink, the star looked flawless in a candy-pink mini dress!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Looking like the fashionista that she is, Malla made our jaws drop as she posed in an edgy double-breasted mini blazer dress from Self-Portrait.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Dazzling like a diva in tangerine hues and shimmery sequins, Malaika showed us how to slay in this bodycon mini dress.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Raising the bar of glitzy sartorial goals, she sizzled in a metallic mini dress that was equal parts sensuous and trendy.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She is definitely the life of any party, especially in that sequinned neon dress with cut-out details!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She exuded oomph in a shimmery silver short dress that was covered in fringe details.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a bodycon metallic gold dress with a snazzy one-shoulder silhouette, the diva showed us how to make heads turn!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a sensuous little dress doused in striking sequin details all over.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She brought her A-game to the table in a glittery white mini dress with a long, dramatic train attached to the waist.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Her sequined blue dress with long puff sleeves serves as a masterclass in fashion!
