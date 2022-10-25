Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 25, 2022

FASHION

Malaika Arora looks fab in a mini dress

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Showing us how to party in pink, the star looked flawless in a candy-pink mini dress!

Ravishing Much

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Looking like the fashionista that she is, Malla made our jaws drop as she posed in an edgy double-breasted mini blazer dress from Self-Portrait.

Edgy In White 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Dazzling like a diva in tangerine hues and shimmery sequins, Malaika showed us how to slay in this bodycon mini dress.

Peppy Hues

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Raising the bar of glitzy sartorial goals, she sizzled in a metallic mini dress that was equal parts sensuous and trendy. 

Metallic Magic 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She is definitely the life of any party, especially in that sequinned neon dress with cut-out details!

Neon Glam

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She exuded oomph in a shimmery silver short dress that was covered in fringe details. 

Shimmy Shimmy

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

In a bodycon metallic gold dress with a snazzy one-shoulder silhouette, the diva showed us how to make heads turn! 

 Golden Girl

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She dialled up the drama in a sensuous little dress doused in striking sequin details all over. 

Million Bucks

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She brought her A-game to the table in a glittery white mini dress with a long, dramatic train attached to the waist. 

Glam Queen

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Her sequined blue dress with long puff sleeves serves as a masterclass in fashion! 

Gorgeous Blues

