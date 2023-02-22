Malaika Arora looks fab in glam gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 22, 2023
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika made jaws drop as she posed in this stunning white structured gown by Gaurav Gupta
Jaw-dropping
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She brought the right amount of jazz and glam in a shimmery golden thigh-high slit gown
Jazz Quotient
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She paints the town red in this gorgeous red gown bearing a sensuous cut-out detail along the neckline
Red Love
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked stunning in a dramatic white off-shoulder gown
Delightful White
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla turns heads in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi
Head Turner
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She is a glam goddess in a rusted gold gown Naeem Khan adorned with sequins and crystal beads
Golden Goddess
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looks spectacular in an elegant red gown featuring a floor-sweeping train
Spectacular
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva made our hearts skip a beat in this solid black gown with a thigh-high slit
Beauty In Black
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Her rose-gold sequinned gown from MaisonMet by Mety Choa is every bit show-stopping
Show Stopper
