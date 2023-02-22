Heading 3

Malaika Arora looks fab in glam gowns

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika made jaws drop as she posed in this stunning white structured gown by Gaurav Gupta

Jaw-dropping

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She brought the right amount of jazz and glam in a shimmery golden thigh-high slit gown

Jazz Quotient

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She paints the town red in this gorgeous red gown bearing a sensuous cut-out detail along the neckline

Red Love

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked stunning in a dramatic white off-shoulder gown

Delightful White

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla turns heads in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi

Head Turner

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She is a glam goddess in a rusted gold gown Naeem Khan adorned with sequins and crystal beads

Golden Goddess

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looks spectacular in an elegant red gown featuring a floor-sweeping train

Spectacular

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva made our hearts skip a beat in this solid black gown with a thigh-high slit

Beauty In Black

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Her rose-gold sequinned gown from MaisonMet by Mety Choa is every bit show-stopping

Show Stopper

