Malaika Arora looks fab in pantsuits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Posing against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Malaika nailed her vacay look in an oversized green blazer, matching pants, and a white Off-White bralette.

Vacay Style On Point

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

She slayed at the airport in a striped navy blue and white pantsuit paired with a white crop top for the oomph factor.

Airport Fashion

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Serving some major party-ready fashion goals in her own signature way, Mala turned up the style quotient in an emerald green pantsuit from Judy Zhang.

Slayer Forever

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

The Chayya Chayya star brought the party home in a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal.

Party Ready

Her edgy and interesting sartorial game featuring a black and white graphic pantsuit left us impressed yet again.

Interesting Sartorial Game

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

She stepped out in the city wearing a floral-print brocade pantsuit that ensured her look was on point.

Style On Point

Image: Pinkvilla

She left us gasping as she posed in a snake-print pantsuit and left her blazer unbuttoned to give us a peek of the sultry black bralette underneath.

Sultry Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Her cool and casual formal airport style in a powder blazer with a white tee underneath and matching pants was on point.

Cool Girl Vibes

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She aced the androgynous fashion by picking out a well-tailored white blazer and pants set along with a vest.

Boss Babe

Video: Pinkvilla

In a bright red Malan Breton pantsuit, Malla proved that no one can rock the power suit better than her!

High On Glam

