Malaika Arora looks fab in pantsuits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Posing against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Malaika nailed her vacay look in an oversized green blazer, matching pants, and a white Off-White bralette.
Vacay Style On Point
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She slayed at the airport in a striped navy blue and white pantsuit paired with a white crop top for the oomph factor.
Airport Fashion
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Serving some major party-ready fashion goals in her own signature way, Mala turned up the style quotient in an emerald green pantsuit from Judy Zhang.
Slayer Forever
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
The Chayya Chayya star brought the party home in a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal.
Party Ready
Her edgy and interesting sartorial game featuring a black and white graphic pantsuit left us impressed yet again.
Interesting Sartorial Game
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
She stepped out in the city wearing a floral-print brocade pantsuit that ensured her look was on point.
Style On Point
Image: Pinkvilla
She left us gasping as she posed in a snake-print pantsuit and left her blazer unbuttoned to give us a peek of the sultry black bralette underneath.
Sultry Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Her cool and casual formal airport style in a powder blazer with a white tee underneath and matching pants was on point.
Cool Girl Vibes
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She aced the androgynous fashion by picking out a well-tailored white blazer and pants set along with a vest.
Boss Babe
Video: Pinkvilla
In a bright red Malan Breton pantsuit, Malla proved that no one can rock the power suit better than her!
High On Glam
