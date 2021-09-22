sept 22, 2021
Malaika Arora looks stunning in a saree
For the launch of Bigg Boss OTT, Malaika Arora donned a loosely draped sequin number by Manish Malhotra and showed us the desi way to shine brighter than a diamond!
Earlier, the actress had picked out another shimmery number but in a bright blue shade and styled it with a sexy spaghetti strap blouse to complete her sizzling look
And then her high-shine saree that was doused in shades of brown and self sequined embroidery was another dazzling masterpiece that we couldn’t take our eyes off!
Recreating a festive scenario that almost looked like an old painting, Malla wore a concept saree by Tarun Tahiliani and reminded us of the old-world charm
The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ fame managed to bring out all the oomph in a ravishing midnight blue sparkly number by Gaurav Gupta!
Taking the traditional route in the classiest way, she wore a beautiful red silk saree by Raw Mango featuring a wide gold border and square motifs
Showing her love for Indian weaves, she opted for a red patan patola saree that was designed with white alphabets and geometric patterns in blue
For the nuptials of Armaan Jain, she walked in wearing a pre-draped flamingo red creation from couturier Amit Aggarwal and made us gasp for breath!
Her next choice was a yellow organza saree that was accented with delicate metallic work on the pallu
For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday celebration, Arora wore an ivory Rohit Bal saree featuring threadwork blooms and gold foil details
