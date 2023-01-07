Malaika Arora loves
A gown
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is a huge fan of modish designer gowns and here’s proof
White Delight
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Her choice of fashion is a stunning see-through gown with statement accessories subtly intertwined to make jaws drop!
Gorgeous Much
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Accented with a ravishing thigh-high slit, her monochrome-hued gowns are absolutely breathtaking!
Red Romance
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
And she is merciless when it comes to making us go gaga over her! This strapless hot pink gown is a show-stopper
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva makes a strong case for gowns of different silhouettes, a sparkly body-hugging one being her major favourite
Dazzler
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
With a gown as dazzling as this sparkly one, Malla can bring the party home!
Party Starter
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She is a pro when it comes to upping the glamour quotient in multi-coloured sparkly bodycon gowns
Glamour Alert
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Strapless gowns with a long train are a huge hit and who better than Malaika to show us why!
Diva Vibes
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Be it a sparkly multi-coloured gown or a monotone floor-sweeping number, she ensures that all eyes are on her!
Redefining Glamour
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She leaves us gasping whenever she is decked up in a metallic silver gown with a sexy backless design
Metallic Magic
