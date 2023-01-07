Heading 3

Malaika Arora loves
 A gown

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is a huge fan of modish designer gowns and here’s proof

White Delight

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her choice of fashion is a stunning see-through gown with statement accessories subtly intertwined to make jaws drop!

Gorgeous Much 

Alia-Sara; Celebs with flawless skin

Alia To Tara: Celebs love ethnic white

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Accented with a ravishing thigh-high slit, her monochrome-hued gowns are absolutely breathtaking! 

Red Romance 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

And she is merciless when it comes to making us go gaga over her! This strapless hot pink gown is a show-stopper

Prettiest In Pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva makes a strong case for gowns of different silhouettes, a sparkly body-hugging one being her major favourite

Dazzler 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

With a gown as dazzling as this sparkly one, Malla can bring the party home! 

Party Starter

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She is a pro when it comes to upping the glamour quotient in multi-coloured sparkly bodycon gowns

Glamour Alert 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Strapless gowns with a long train are a huge hit and who better than Malaika to show us why!

Diva Vibes 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Be it a sparkly multi-coloured gown or a monotone floor-sweeping number, she ensures that all eyes are on her!

Redefining Glamour

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She leaves us gasping whenever she is decked up in a metallic silver gown with a sexy backless design

Metallic Magic 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here