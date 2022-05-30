Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 30, 2022

Malaika Arora loves all things bright

Bright Greens

Image: Pinkvilla

For the birthday bash of Karan Johar, Mala picked out a shiny bright green co-ord set and paired it with fuschia pink Versace heels to amp up the peppy quotient.

Blues & Sequins

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Bright blues and sequins make for the best combination and the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor definitely agrees!

Bringing bright shades and glitter to the table, Malaika yet again rocked a bodycon creation in shades of green, yellow, and purple.

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Glittery Multicolours

She upped the ante in a bright yellow short sequined dress by Manish Malhotra.

Bright Yellows

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Bold Reds

There’s nothing brighter and bolder than red and Malaika knows how to ace a ravishing look in a sexy red dress!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She sparked magic in an electric blue gown that had a slit across the thigh and revealed her toned legs.


Electric Blues

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Mala channeled her inner desi girl in a beautiful, bright pink saree with embellished borders.

Pop Of Pink

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She dazzled in a bright yellow embellished lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Dazzling Yellow

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She oozed glamour in a sparkly green column gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.

Green Energy

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Her neon mini dress with a dramatic sash detail attached to the waist is everything bright and bold!

Dramatic Neon

