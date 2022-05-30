Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 30, 2022
Heading 3
Malaika Arora loves all things bright
|
Bright Greens
Image: Pinkvilla
For the birthday bash of Karan Johar, Mala picked out a shiny bright green co-ord set and paired it with fuschia pink Versace heels to amp up the peppy quotient.
Blues & Sequins
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Bright blues and sequins make for the best combination and the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor definitely agrees!
Bringing bright shades and glitter to the table, Malaika yet again rocked a bodycon creation in shades of green, yellow, and purple.
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Glittery Multicolours
She upped the ante in a bright yellow short sequined dress by Manish Malhotra.
Bright Yellows
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Bold Reds
There’s nothing brighter and bolder than red and Malaika knows how to ace a ravishing look in a sexy red dress!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She sparked magic in an electric blue gown that had a slit across the thigh and revealed her toned legs.
Electric Blues
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Mala channeled her inner desi girl in a beautiful, bright pink saree with embellished borders.
Pop Of Pink
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She dazzled in a bright yellow embellished lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani.
Dazzling Yellow
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She oozed glamour in a sparkly green column gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.
Green Energy
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Her neon mini dress with a dramatic sash detail attached to the waist is everything bright and bold!
Dramatic Neon
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani in floral mini dresses