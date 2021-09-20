sept 20, 2021
Malaika Arora loves everything shiny
Malaika sets the internet on fire with this off-shoulder magenta jumpsuit featuring voluminous sleeves
There isn’t anything that Malaika can’t pull off. She looks scintillating in this metallic iridescent gown with a plunging neckline by Gemy Maalouf
Here, she opted for a gold sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. The diva accessorised her look with a diamond choker and emerald rings
The star goes for another gorgeous sequined saree. This time in shades of brown and paired it with a strappy blouse
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star certainly knows how to make a style statement. Here, she chose a sheer dress adorned with mirrors
This makes our hearts flutter. The actress looks ravishing in this lehenga adorned with the confluence of silver and gold sequin work
Dressed to kill! She rocked a purple sequined pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal
She casts a spell in this fiery red satin saree paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse and a stunning emerald necklace
Here, she posed in a sky-blue shimmery dress with dramatic sleeves by Anna Kiki and styled it with black boots. We loved the way she matched her eye makeup with the outfit
We know that she has mastered figure-hugging outfits! Here, she went in for a silver shimmery gown with a slit in the middle
