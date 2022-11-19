Heading 3

Malaika Arora loves everything sparkly 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika donned a very fierce look wearing a feathered hemline blazer dress paired up with a waist belt and stockings by Shantanu Nikhil.

Everything fierce 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Oozing with confidence and glamour in a gold shimmer floor-length bodycon dress by Elie Madi, she looked smashingly hot.

Bodycon babe 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Looking like a ball of glitz and glamour, the actor was all about sparkling blue sequins and statement-making accessories.

Shimmy away

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She rocked a lavender sequin dress with a side slit, paired the look with silver point heels, and looked like a true diva.

Purple haze

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.

Yellow shimmers

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.

Bronzed goddess 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Exuding hotness and sizzle in a lavender sparkle dress by Naeem Khan, Malaika looked spectacular.

Sparkling haze

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She was an absolute bombshell in a shimmery silver dress paired with some dazzling heels.

Bombshell vibes 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Diva opted for a teal blue sequin strappy dress by Alina Anwar and styled it with soft curls and diamond hoop earrings for a sassy and jazzy look.

Teal love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here