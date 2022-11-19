Malaika Arora loves everything sparkly
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika donned a very fierce look wearing a feathered hemline blazer dress paired up with a waist belt and stockings by Shantanu Nikhil.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Oozing with confidence and glamour in a gold shimmer floor-length bodycon dress by Elie Madi, she looked smashingly hot.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Looking like a ball of glitz and glamour, the actor was all about sparkling blue sequins and statement-making accessories.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She rocked a lavender sequin dress with a side slit, paired the look with silver point heels, and looked like a true diva.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Exuding hotness and sizzle in a lavender sparkle dress by Naeem Khan, Malaika looked spectacular.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She was an absolute bombshell in a shimmery silver dress paired with some dazzling heels.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Diva opted for a teal blue sequin strappy dress by Alina Anwar and styled it with soft curls and diamond hoop earrings for a sassy and jazzy look.
