Malaika Arora
loves glam outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala absolutely nailed it with her pink ball gown dress, which featured a strapless design with a side slide slit and a ruched bodice.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked fierce in a Shantanu and Nikhil beige embroidered blazer dress, black stockings, and stilettos.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Draped in six yards of elegance, she wore a black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk and styled it with a belt and an embroidered blouse.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika sizzled in a chromatic pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit for added drama.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva chose to wear a golden shimmer floor-length bodycon gown that hugged her curves and flowed smoothly over her toned legs.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a spicy red strapless gown with a floor-sweeping train by House of Eda, she made us all skip a heartbeat with her fiery look.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star once again made a fashion statement in a metallic striped one-shoulder dress with a side slit and a high-low train.
