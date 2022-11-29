Heading 3

Malaika Arora
loves glam outfits 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala absolutely nailed it with her pink ball gown dress, which featured a strapless design with a side slide slit and a ruched bodice.

Dressed for the best 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked fierce in a Shantanu and Nikhil beige embroidered blazer dress, black stockings, and stilettos.

Power dressing

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Draped in six yards of elegance, she wore a black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk and styled it with a belt and an embroidered blouse.

Draped in elegance

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika sizzled in a chromatic pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit for added drama.

Pretty in pink 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva chose to wear a golden shimmer floor-length bodycon gown that hugged her curves and flowed smoothly over her toned legs.

Golden girl 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She set the mood with a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, accessorized with a diamond necklace and silver heels.

Yellow shimmers

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In a spicy red strapless gown with a floor-sweeping train by House of Eda, she made us all skip a heartbeat with her fiery look.

Fiery red

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was all about glitz and glamour as she posed in a gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan and flaunted her toned body.

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala raised the temperatures in a bronzed silver satin gown with her scintillating figure accessorized with a dramatic neckpiece.

Bronzed goddess 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star once again made a fashion statement in a metallic striped one-shoulder dress with a side slit and a high-low train.

Metallic magic

