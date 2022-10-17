Heading 3

Malaika Arora loves glamming up

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked fantastic in a purple-chromatic dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit showing off her toned legs.

Purple chrome 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Serving some major fashion goals in a gold and silver embellished dress, she looked dazzling like a diva.

Golden girl

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked ravishing in a yellow sequin dress with a slit and a v-neckline and styled it with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Babe alert 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In a white-ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga styled with a stack of necklaces, the diva exuded hotness and glamour.

Ivory white much

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Like a boss babe, the star was all about power and confidence as she donned a pink co-ord set with a crop top and matching skirt by Alice McCall.

Pretty in pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked alluring in a soft and calming yellow dress by Blumarine and styled it with a pair of earrings. 

Yellow mellow

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Making a stunning case for the classic red ball gown, she looked absolutely stunning in it.

Ball gown

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Looking like a ball of glitz and glamour, the actor was all about sparkling blue sequins and statement-making accessories. 

Shimmy away

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The star sported a gorgeous pearl saree by Dilnaz and made heads turn as she walked around.

Pearl saree

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She definitely turned up the heat in a sheer gold Naeem Khan bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, leaving us in awe.

Sheer bodycon

