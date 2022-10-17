Malaika Arora loves glamming up
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked fantastic in a purple-chromatic dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit showing off her toned legs.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Serving some major fashion goals in a gold and silver embellished dress, she looked dazzling like a diva.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked ravishing in a yellow sequin dress with a slit and a v-neckline and styled it with a diamond necklace and earrings.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a white-ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga styled with a stack of necklaces, the diva exuded hotness and glamour.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Like a boss babe, the star was all about power and confidence as she donned a pink co-ord set with a crop top and matching skirt by Alice McCall.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked alluring in a soft and calming yellow dress by Blumarine and styled it with a pair of earrings.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Making a stunning case for the classic red ball gown, she looked absolutely stunning in it.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Looking like a ball of glitz and glamour, the actor was all about sparkling blue sequins and statement-making accessories.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The star sported a gorgeous pearl saree by Dilnaz and made heads turn as she walked around.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She definitely turned up the heat in a sheer gold Naeem Khan bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, leaving us in awe.
