loves her neon outfits!
Layering her ripped jeans and strappy crop top with an intensely bright orange blazer, Malaika Arora proves that her love for neon surpasses all!
Malaika then chose to wear a beautiful neon maxi dress with pleats and a belt around the waist
She even swears by a shimmery neon number to turn up the drama instantly. This bright Amit Aggarwal number serves as proof
And to spend her days in New York City, the diva relies on neon any given day!
For her lunch outing, Malaika wore a neon blazer over white shorts and a bralette top
To pull off a bold boss-lady look, she prefers to wear a bright pantsuit for the occasion
The way she styles a cropped neon top with a basic denim jumpsuit has us crushing over her!
And not to forget, her gym looks serve the biggest evidence of her undying neon love!
She is either seen wearing a fluorescent green tank top with simple grey tights
Or some neon runner shorts with a simple black tee
But whatever be the occasion, neon seems to be the colour that she favours the most!
