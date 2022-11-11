Malaika Arora loves her white outfits!
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Chic and edgy, Malaika redefines her fashion statement in a tailored and double-breasted mini blazer dress from Self-Portrait.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
For her OOTN, she swore by the pristine shade and stepped out in a chic white romper featuring a plunging V neckline teamed with a layered pearl necklace.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She brought the party home in a shimmery mini dress that entailed a long, dramatic train around the waist.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was draped to perfection in a sheer white saree with sequinned white waves cutting across the saree from every angle!
Image: Pinkvilla
She made our hearts flutter as she posed in a shimmery white midi dress and matching heels.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She struck a pose in this lacey white frock with a black belt cinched at her waist, leaving us star-struck!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She manages to keep her style quotient high in a crisp white shirt dress and this one serves as proof!
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked simple yet pretty in a long white maxi dress featuring lace work around the neck.
Image: Pinkvilla
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star exudes desi vibes in an all-white ensemble featuring a white kurta and parallel trousers.
Image: Pinkvilla
Even in her casual gym attire featuring simple white tee and black tights, she looks fly as ever!
