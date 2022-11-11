Heading 3

Malaika Arora loves her white outfits! 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Chic and edgy, Malaika redefines her fashion statement in a tailored and double-breasted mini blazer dress from Self-Portrait. 

Chic Blazer Dress 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

For her OOTN, she swore by the pristine shade and stepped out in a chic white romper featuring a plunging V neckline teamed with a layered pearl necklace.

Date-night Ready

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She brought the party home in a shimmery mini dress that entailed a long, dramatic train around the waist. 

Shimmer & Dazzle

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

She was draped to perfection in a  sheer white saree with sequinned white waves cutting across the saree from every angle!

Draped To Perfection

Image: Pinkvilla 

She made our hearts flutter as she posed in a shimmery white midi dress and matching heels. 

Diva Vibes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

She struck a pose in this lacey white frock with a black belt cinched at her waist, leaving us star-struck!

Pretty In White

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

She manages to keep her style quotient high in a crisp white shirt dress and this one serves as proof! 

Style Quotient High

Image: Pinkvilla 

She looked simple yet pretty in a long white maxi dress featuring lace work around the neck. 

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Pinkvilla 

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star exudes desi vibes in an all-white ensemble featuring a white kurta and parallel trousers. 

Desi Kudi

Image: Pinkvilla 

Even in her casual gym attire featuring simple white tee and black tights, she looks fly as ever! 

Casual Whites

