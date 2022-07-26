Heading 3

Malaika Arora loves sparkly attires

Neenaz Akhtar

july 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Sassy and bossy, her ultimate style in a sky blue pantsuit by Ralph & Russo was packed with sequins and grabbed everybody’s eyeballs!

Boss Babe

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a sheer Naeem Khan gown intricately adorned with sparkles and sequins.

Golden Girl

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

The 48-year-old dropped bombshell vibes in a semi-bodycon gown with silver sequins and a ravishing slit running across the thigh.

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Her sparkly blue bodycon midi dress that came with sequins served as major party-ready outfit inspiration.

Right Kind Of Blues

She looks stunning in this red Maison d'AngelAnn's slit sequin gown bearing dazzling sequin details.

Red Hot

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Her sparkly bodycon gown is a riot of colours and serves as a glamorous attire for a celebratory event.

Sparkle & Shine

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress went all-out in a sparkly neon mini dress with sultry cut-out detail at the back.

Pop Of Neon

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She brought the party home in an all-sparkly cobalt blue gown by the Turkey-based designer Nedret Taciroglu.

Party Ready

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

She looked like a dazzling diva in this baby pink bodycon gown that came with sequins and a key-hole detail.

Dazzling In Pink

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

This purple sequined pantsuit that she wore with such panache left us in awe of her glamorous style game!

Glamorous As Always

