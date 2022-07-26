Heading 3
Malaika Arora loves sparkly attires
Neenaz Akhtar
july 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Sassy and bossy, her ultimate style in a sky blue pantsuit by Ralph & Russo was packed with sequins and grabbed everybody’s eyeballs!
Boss Babe
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a sheer Naeem Khan gown intricately adorned with sparkles and sequins.
Golden Girl
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
The 48-year-old dropped bombshell vibes in a semi-bodycon gown with silver sequins and a ravishing slit running across the thigh.
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Her sparkly blue bodycon midi dress that came with sequins served as major party-ready outfit inspiration.
Right Kind Of Blues
She looks stunning in this red Maison d'AngelAnn's slit sequin gown bearing dazzling sequin details.
Red Hot
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Her sparkly bodycon gown is a riot of colours and serves as a glamorous attire for a celebratory event.
Sparkle & Shine
The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress went all-out in a sparkly neon mini dress with sultry cut-out detail at the back.
Pop Of Neon
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She brought the party home in an all-sparkly cobalt blue gown by the Turkey-based designer Nedret Taciroglu.
Party Ready
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
She looked like a dazzling diva in this baby pink bodycon gown that came with sequins and a key-hole detail.
Dazzling In Pink
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
This purple sequined pantsuit that she wore with such panache left us in awe of her glamorous style game!
Glamorous As Always
