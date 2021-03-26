Malaika Arora loves stylish gowns

March 26, 2021

Malaika looks sizzling hot in this red satin gown by Julien Macdonald

She is red carpet ready in this beautiful Yas Couture gown

She radiates elegance in this pink gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji. She completes the look with a feather stole

She looks like a ray of sunshine in this gorgeous yellow gown

Malaika opts for a black and golden strapless gown from Amit Aggarwal
She flaunts her curves in this white lace strappy gown

She dons a white body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi number

The beauty shines in this glittery gown

She looks glamorous in this silver gown by Evyatar Myor

The diva rocks this yellow Georges Chakra ensemble

