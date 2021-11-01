nov 1, 2021

Malaika Arora in metallic outfits 

In her own signature style, Malaika Arora chose to slay a body-hugging metallic creation by Toni Maticevski

Giving us a fashion cue on how to sport the raging trend of the season, Malaika then picked out a bold pink metallic co-ord set from Aje

For a remarkably contemporary look, Malla sported a one-sleeve cold-shoulder metallic dress with a sexy slit on the side

The diva then gave us another look to swoon over and this time it was in a ravishing metallic gold gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit

To keep things simple yet edgy, she stepped out in a plunging-neck metallic dress that came with a fitted bodice

One of her most spectacular metallic outfits remains this extravagant pleated gown from the shelves of Gemy Maalouf

She raised the heat in a structured hot pink metallic dress that came with ruched details and puffed shoulder pads

The diva sported a silver metallic gown with balloon sleeves and a cinched waist and showed us how it’s done!

For a change, Malaika stepped out in a metallic saree that was worn in an unusual manner to give the impression of a saree-gown

Lastly, she looked effortlessly stylish in this silver pleated metallic skirt and a simple black bodysuit

